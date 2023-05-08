RCMP charge a third person in Andrew Carter Morris homicide case

A third person has been charged in the 2021 homicide of 30-year-old Andrew Carter Morris of Eskasoni, N.S.

Morris, 30, was found dead on Beach Road on the Eskasoni First Nation in August 2021. His murder was added to Nova Scotia's unsolved crime rewards program last year.

Anthanasius (Tannas) Dennis of Eskasoni has been charged with first-degree murder. He was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in Port Hawkesbury provincial court Monday.

A Monday news release stated that over the last 21 months, the area's RCMP major crime unit, with assistance from the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service, RCMP forensic identification services and the Eskasoni RCMP, "worked tirelessly to solve the death" of Morris, which was reported on Aug. 9, 2021, in Eskasoni.

On Feb. 22, RCMP arrested two people at a home on 74th Street in Eskasoni in relation to the Andrew Carter Morris murder investigation. (Erin Pottie/CBC)

On May 4, 2023 RCMP officers attended a home on 74th Street in Eskasoni, where they arrested a 23-year-old Dennis in relation to the homicide.

In February, Kurt Daniel Gould, 33, and Scentina Marie Michael, 34, both of Eskasoni, were charged with first-degree murder and two counts of armed robbery in relation to the homicide.

Investigators do not anticipate further arrests at this time.

MORE TOP STORIES