Eskasoni man's death ruled a homicide: RCMP

Nova Scotia RCMP are now investigating the death of a 30-year-old man in Eskasoni, N.S., as a homicide.

Officers were first called to a report of a sudden death in the community around 5:45 a.m. AT on Monday.

A police spokesperson said the body of the man was found at a home on Beach Road.

The RCMP Northeast Nova Major Crimes Unit is now leading the investigation with the help of Eskasoni RCMP, an RCMP forensics team and the provincial medical examiner's office.

RCMP initially said the man's body had been found on Shore Road, but later corrected that information.

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to contact investigators at (902) 896-5060. Anonymous tips can also be made to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), online at crimestoppers.ns.ca, or through the P3 Tips App.

