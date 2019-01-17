Eskasoni grieving after multiple 'expected and unexpected' deaths

Nova Scotia's largest Mi'kmaw community is grieving after what the band council calls multiple "expected and unexpected" deaths.

The Eskasoni First Nation council said in a statement yesterday the community in eastern Cape Breton is going through a difficult time.

It said comfort centres have been set up throughout the community where people can go for spiritual and cultural support.

The band council said Eskasoni has mental health services and a crisis centre available around-the-clock for anyone struggling, with community service providers working tirelessly to reach out to community members.

Chief Leroy Denny said people should not be afraid or apprehensive about reaching out for help.

He said he's thankful for the outpouring of support from neighbouring communities.

"Eskasoni is a resilient community rooted in strong cultural beliefs and values," Denny said in a statement.

The chief and health director are expected to hold a news conference on the reserve at 11 a.m. on Thursday.