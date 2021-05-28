Eskasoni First Nation re-elects Leroy Denny as band chief

Eskasoni First Nation has re-elected Leroy Denny as band chief.

Denny's re-election comes after the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the election for months.

The chief for the past 10 years, Denny won by a landslide, garnering more than 1,100 votes in balloting Wednesday.

His closest rival, Allison Bernard Jr., received 550 votes.

The election was originally scheduled for last fall.

It was officially called in March. More than 50 candidates campaigned for the 12 council seats.

Two women were elected to band council this election, ending an all-male council.

