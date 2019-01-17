Nova Scotia's largest Mi'kmaw community is grieving after what the band council calls multiple "expected and unexpected" deaths and is asking other levels of government for help.

Eskasoni Chief Leroy Denny would not say how many deaths there have been on the Cape Breton reserve in recent months "in order to respect the privacy and confidentiality of our families who are grieving."

"It is our belief that one suicide is one too many, I can tell you that, in any community," he told a news conference Thursday.

CBC News has learned there have been three deaths by suicide in the community in recent weeks.

Sharon Rudderham, right, health director in Eskasoni, said some deaths have been expected, but others unexpected. (Steve Sutherland/CBC)

Denny said mental health and addictions problems affect people in all comunities, not just Indigenous.

"It's very evident from the statistics that we must do a better job, all levels of government."

A rash of suicides and drug deaths on the First Nation in 2009 prompted the community to declare a crisis situation and ask the federal government to help fund a crisis line and crisis centre for people on the reserve.

Denny said he's reached out to all levels of government for funding to help the band better staff the crisis line and crisis centre. Frontline workers are exhausted, he said.

But it's important, he said, that any new staff brought on speak Mi'kmaw and are from Eskasoni, a community of about 4,500. He said people who go off-reserve for help often face discrimination.

Comfort centres have been set up throughout the community where people can go for spiritual and cultural support. (Holly Connors/CBC)

Sharon Rudderham, the health director in Eskasoni, said the "grief has been compounded in our community."

"I think that the overarching issue is that we are experiencing multiple deaths, deaths that have been expected for people that have been dying of cancer, or other health-related issues," she said.

Denny said comfort centres have been set up throughout the First Nation where people can go for spiritual and cultural support.

The Eskasoni First Nation council said the community in eastern Cape Breton is going through a difficult time. (Gary Mansfield/CBC)

The band council said Eskasoni has mental-health services and the crisis centre is available around-the-clock for anyone struggling. People in crisis are urged to call the centre at 902-379-2099 or 902-379-2910, or visit in person. Denny said rides will be provided to those who need them.

Denny said people should not be afraid or apprehensive about reaching out for help. He said he's thankful for the outpouring of support from neighbouring communities.

"Our community has been doing a remarkable job. We are resilient people," he said. "Our community is still grieving, we're trying to heal but so far we're — I'm grateful that our community has really come together."