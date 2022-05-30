Eskasoni actor nominated for outstanding performance by Screen Nova Scotia

This story is part of a series from CBC's Eskasoni Community Bureau, based out of the Sarah Denny Cultural Centre. This series comes from weeks of conversations with community members about what they feel is important to see, hear and read on CBC's platforms.

Eskasoni actor Desna Michael Thomas has been nominated for an outstanding performance award by Screen Nova Scotia for his role in the movie Wildhood.

Thomas is competing with 19 others to win the award. All of the nominees were selected by a jury of their peers, according to the Screen Nova Scotia website.

Exactly who will take home the outstanding performance award will be revealed at the Screen Nova Scotia gala on June 18.

Thomas said being nominated means everything to him and helped validate his choice to become an actor.

He recently spoke about that nomination with Maisyn Sock, the community coordinator with CBC's Eskasoni Community Bureau.

You can listen to their interview below.