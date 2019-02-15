No bull: Escaped cow runs through the streets, snarls traffic in Bible Hill

Police chased an escaped cow for almost an hour through the streets of Valley and Bible Hill, N.S., on Thursday.

The cows temporary freedom posed a risk pedestrians and drivers.

The cow ran down streets, through backyards and into wooded areas. Traffic was controlled and two schools delayed dismissal while the cow was pursued, RCMP said in a release.

"We're certainly not farm animal experts by any means," said RCMP Cpl. Jennifer Clarke "Just managed to make sure that no one got hurt or you know no accidents or anything like that while the cow was loose."

The cow was eventually wrangled by workers after it wandered onto a frozen section of the Salmon River.

It was returned to its enclosure in Salmon River. It left some minor property damage in its wake.

No one, including the cow, was injured, police said.

While it's not uncommon that farm animals escape in the province, Clarke said escapees become police matters if they become traffic hazards.

