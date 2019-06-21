Tatamagouche man accused of murdering neighbour pleads guilty
A Nova Scotia man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the 2017 death of Susie Butlin near Tatamagouche, N.S.
Ernest (Junior) Ross Duggan will be sentenced in September
A Nova Scotia man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the 2017 death of his neighbour in her home near Tatamagouche, N.S.
Ernest (Junior) Ross Duggan was accused of killing 58-year-old Susie Butlin on Sept. 17, 2017.
She was found dead in a home on Clarks Road in Bayhead, N.S., by RCMP officers responding to a 911 call.
Duggan will be sentenced in September.
More to come
With files from Blair Rhodes