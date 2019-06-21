Skip to Main Content
Tatamagouche man accused of murdering neighbour pleads guilty
Nova Scotia

Ernest (Junior) Ross Duggan will be sentenced in September

CBC News ·
Ernest (Junior) Ross Duggan is shown outside of Truro provincial court in October 2017. (Robert Short/CBC)

A Nova Scotia man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the 2017 death of his neighbour in her home near Tatamagouche, N.S.

Ernest (Junior) Ross Duggan was accused of killing 58-year-old Susie Butlin on Sept. 17, 2017.

She was found dead in a home on Clarks Road in Bayhead, N.S., by RCMP officers responding to a 911 call.

Duggan will be sentenced in September.

More to come

With files from Blair Rhodes

