The theme of International Women's Day 2020 is "I am Generation Equality: Realizing Women's Rights."

Halifax photographer Carolina Andrade reached out to five local teens to ask what equality means to them. They sent her their thoughts via email, and met up with her at places that held significance to them.

'The same opportunity, rights and responsibilities'

Sahiedeh Fazeli is a Grade 12 student at Citadel High School in Halifax and a positive role model for other teens entering the world of business.

She has participated in the Junior Achievement of Nova Scotia Company Program as vice-president of production for two years and as vice-president of sales this year.

During that time, she has made good memories and even better friends. She volunteers with the IWK Health Centre, and loves to read and spend time with her family.

Sahiedeh Fazeli walks on the Halifax waterfront near the Junior Achievement of Nova Scotia office. (Carolina Andrade for CBC)

Fazeli is part of a tight-knit family of nine who make a point of spending time together on the weekend through shared meals, gathering for a movie night and family outings.

"It doesn't matter what we do because it's more about spending time with each other," Fazeli said in her email.

Fazeli is part of a family of nine. (Carolina Andrade for CBC)

"To me equality means that every individual around me, whether it be my peers, family or strangers will have the same opportunity, rights and responsibilities," she said. "I believe that no one should have fewer life chances because of the way they were born, where they come from, what they believe, or whether they have a disability."

'Acceptance and equal treatment'

Adina Fraser Marsman is a student in Grade 11 at Citadel High School where she plays music in band. She's currently rehearsing to sing and act in the school's year-end musical.

Adina Fraser Marsman practises guitar in a music room at Citadel High School in Halifax. (Carolina Andrade for CBC)

Fraser Marsman is no stranger to rhythm. She has been playing music throughout her entire life, learning the guitar at the age of seven. She is trained in violin, piano, electric bass and, most recently, upright bass. She intends to study music therapy at Acadia University.

"Music has a healing way about it and if I can help people through their hard times and past traumas with it, then I will," she said in her email.

Last December, Fraser Marsman held a protest against police brutality and anti-black racism outside Halifax Regional Police headquarters. She is a champion for justice and peace through her acts of activism and passion for music and helping others.

'Music has a healing way about it,' says Fraser Marsman. (Carolina Andrade for CBC)

"In my eyes, equality is acceptance and equal treatment no matter what colour your skin is, your gender, your sexual orientation and religious beliefs," she said. "If we learned to respect others, and not feed into stereotypes or biases and spewing ignorant comments, then maybe our eyes would open up and realize that we're all one."

'I believe equality means to have reconciliation and decolonization'

Kyra Gilbert is a water protector and a Grade 12 student at Citadel High School who works with the school strike for climate movement, which was inspired by Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg, and with Climate Strike Canada. She devotes much of her time to action planning and participating in rallies for climate change justice and awareness.

Kyra Gilbert wanted to be photographed near the water. She is shown here at Point Pleasant Park in Halifax. (Carolina Andrade for CBC)

Gilbert's mother, Darlene, is a big source of inspiration behind her focus on environmental activism and Indigenous sovereignty around the world.

Along with Gilbert, her mother is a proponent for the movement to protect the Shubenacadie River, which is at the centre of a controversial natural gas storage project by the Alton Gas company.

"It has been my birthright to protect my land and water," said Gilbert, who is Mi'kmaq.

Gilbert speaks from the heart and with influence from her ancestry when speaking about what equality means to her.

"I believe equality means to have reconciliation and decolonization.... Equality is to feel as you belong, as you are safe, at peace, and comfortable with your surroundings," said Gilbert.

Last month, she was in Ottawa standing and drumming in solidarity with Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs and Mohawks of Tyendinaga opposed to the construction of a $6-billion Coastal GasLink natural gas pipeline in northern B.C.

"Creating sovereignty with other communities in Canada is the closest I can get to equality," she said.

'It has been my birthright to protect my land and water,' says Gilbert. (Carolina Andrade for CBC)

Equity vs. Equality

Taneidra Cain is an athletic and musically inclined teen who works at The Tare Shop, a bulk zero-waste store near the North Common in Halifax.

Taneidra Cain is passionate about healthy lifestyles and environmental consciousness. (Carolina Andrade for CBC)

She is taking a year off from Western Michigan University and decided to live in Halifax where her parents are from. Cain explained that her family always placed emphasis on being involved in sports "because of the important values they teach you."

She has been singing since the age of four and has a history of singing in churches, talent shows and community events.

'To me equality is fairness, but fairness in my eyes is more about equity than equality,' says Cain. (Carolina Andrade for CBC)

"To me equality is fairness, but fairness in my eyes is more about equity than equality," she said.

"In my opinion, to make injustices fair, equity, not equality needs to be implemented in order to give back to [systematically marginalized] groups that are being shown an injustice and to compensate for previous discriminatory acts."

'Equality implies sameness, equity implies fairness'

Aaliyah Paris is a well-rounded teenager who is currently in the process of getting her yoga teacher training certification. She spends her free time practising yoga and listening to true crime podcasts.

Aaliyah Paris stands in front of the Halifax Regional Police station as a call to action against the generalized treatment of the black community by police. (Carolina Andrade for CBC)

Paris is an active community member. "From a young age I've been aware of how I look different than most of my peers due to the colour of my skin among other things," she said.

"I don't think I ever had the privilege to not be interested in activism or self-preservation. I think it's really important to not only help my own community, but marginalized communities as well."

Paris spends her down time doing yoga and listening to true crime podcasts. (Carolina Andrade for CBC)

When asked about her interpretation of equality, she immediately paraphrases American poet Audre Lorde.

"Equality implies sameness, equity implies fairness. We need equity now more than anything," Paris said. "Equity is giving everyone what they need to be successful."

Paris is a strong believer in equity and is an advocate for change and fairness.

"I am a black woman before I am anything else, that's how the world sees me. I still face discrimination on the basis of sex, but eliminating sexism won't 'solve' the lack of equity that women in my community are given, as race is still a factor.... I can only hope that this year, we make actual progress, we disrupt, we push, we change," says Paris.