Presenter says government needs 'courage to lead' on environmental bill

After more than 30 presentations from members of the public, reaction to the Nova Scotia government's proposed climate change legislation could be summed up thusly: nice job, but it isn't good enough.

While presenters at the legislature's law amendments committee lauded the decision by the Tories to enshrine the goals of the bill into legislation, many said they lack sufficient ambition.

In particular, people repeatedly said the goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions to 53 per cent below 2005 levels by 2030 doesn't go far enough. Those who pointed to that goal mostly agreed it should be increased to 58 per cent.

Noreen Mabiza with the Ecology Action Centre said the bill needs to include interim targets so it's possible to monitor the government's progress on the goals.

"The years leading up to 2030 are where we need to see the steepest reductions in emissions," she told the committee.

"If we do not meet the targets leading up to 2030, we will not be able to mitigate 1.5 degrees of warming."

End offshore exploration and development

Like many presenters, Tina Northrup, a lawyer at East Coast Environmental Law, called on the government to end offshore oil and gas exploration and development and include that in the legislation.

"In our view, this is not the time for Nova Scotia to be considering investments in offshore oil and gas development and exploitation," she told the committee.

"It should be the time when Nova Scotia is sending a clear signal that we are divesting — we are moving away from fossil fuels — we are getting ready to set ourselves on a very clear path to de-carbonization."

Another common theme among speakers was the call to implement the Lahey Report on sustainable forestry as soon as possible. That document was delivered more than three years ago and the bill calls for it to be in place by 2023.

Presenters said if the work can be done immediately, there should be a moratorium on clear cutting on Crown land until it is in place.

Calls for changes to biomass use and aquaculture

There were also repeated calls to end the use of biomass to generate electricity and ensure the practice isn't considered part of the province's renewable portfolio.

"To add insult to injury, the electricity generated by burning biomass is dirtier than coal," Nina Newington told the committee.

"It is essential this bill remove biomass from the list of renewable energy resources."

Brian Muldoon with the Health Bays Network, like other presenters, called on the bill to include a phasing out of open net pen fin fish farming. Several presenters pointed to a strong call for this move during public consultation last spring and summer that contributed to the bill tabled by the Tories last week.

Muldoon pointed to actions already underway in British Columbia to end the practice there by 2025.

"If this industry is not good enough for B.C., they are certainly not good enough for us here in Nova Scotia," he said.

Going into uncharted territory

Brian Gifford, chair of the Affordable Energy Coalition, called on the government to ensure people in low- and modest-income brackets are not left behind as efforts are made to make homes more energy efficient.

Gifford noted that the cost of energy retrofits can be prohibitive for the people who stand to gain the most for them. Although renewables might be more expensive than traditional options, having access to energy upgrades would ultimately result in less energy required and lower bills for residents.

"It has a double benefit," Gifford said in an interview.

"The benefit of making their lives better — more comfortable, more affordable — as well as reducing GHGs."

Tynette Deveaux with the Sierra Club Canada Foundation told the committee that people are calling for stronger action because the scope of the climate emergency requires "going into uncharted territory."

"If anybody had told us three years ago that we'd be wearing masks, mandating vaccines and lockdowns, we would have thought you were crazy. But we did it because it had to be done. We're asking you to have the courage to lead once again."

Debate on the bill will continue this week at Province House.

MORE TOP STORIES