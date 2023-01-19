Will winter finally arrive? Snowfall warnings in effect for southwestern N.S.
Environment Canada also issued special weather statements for western, central regions
A blast of wintry weather is finally in store for parts of Nova Scotia.
Environment Canada has issued snowfall warnings for the southwestern region, including Lunenburg, Queens, Shelburne and Yarmouth counties.
Those areas can expect anywhere between 15 and 25 centimetres of snowfall, starting early Friday and continuing into the evening.
There's also the chance of some snow-rain mix along parts of the Atlantic coast, the weather agency said.
Environment Canada has warned residents should prepare for "quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions," and significant impacts to traffic in urban areas.
Other parts of western and central Nova Scotia will also experience some snowfall Friday.
Special weather statements are in effect for Halifax, Hants, Kings, Annapolis and Digby counties, where 10 to 15 centimetres of snow is expected, marking the "first significant snowfall of the winter for parts of western Nova Scotia."
This comes as the province is in the midst of a fairly slow start to winter, according to CBC meteorologist Ryan Snoddon.
Earlier this week, Snoddon said Quebec and Atlantic Canada have been experiencing the warmest temperature anomalies in North America since the beginning of December, with just six centimetres of snow recorded at Halifax airport between Oct. 1 and Jan. 15.
Comparatively, the 30-year average of snowfall at that location is more than 90 centimetres.
Fellow CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin said by Thursday evening, temperatures will dip below freezing, driven down by cooler air pushing south.
"The centre of the low will track off the coast of Nova Scotia, with the heaviest snowfall in the western mainland of Nova Scotia [and] the least amount falling in northern [New Brunswick]," Simpkin said.
