Nova Scotians prepare for sweltering long-weekend temperatures

Nova Scotians are planning ahead and taking special precautions this long weekend to deal with the extreme heat.

It could reach 33 C in some areas with the humidity on Saturday, with similar temperatures in the low 30s expected for Canada Day, according to Environment Canada. It will be cooler in coastal communities.

The national weather service issued a special weather statement for the Maritimes.

And it's only expected to get hotter on Monday and Tuesday.

"When you're talking about temperatures in the high 20s and low 30s, that's hot, especially in the Maritimes and … with the humidex getting up into the high 30s or possibly even 40, that's extreme," said Environment Canada meteorologist Ming Szeto.

Sheri Lecker, executive director of Adsum House, was part of a team that distributed bottled water, hats and sunscreen to shelters and went to some public spaces to hand out these items.

Lecker said this is the first time her organization has handed out supplies during a period of extreme heat. Normally, it's the opposite as the group will set up warming centres during winter cold snaps.

Extreme heat coming. MOSH and Adsum for Women getting agencies supplied with sunscreen, hats and water for people who are homeless or insecurely housed.

"Not everyone has a hat or a hat with a wide brim, and then sunscreen is really expensive, and it's really a luxury when you have no money or very, very low income," she said.

Lecker said they're also trying to educate people about recognizing heat stroke.

"If they're not feeling well, if they're feeling sick to their stomach, if their skin is hot, if they have muscle cramps … all of these are signs that they may need some attention," said Lecker.

More water, ice at Dartmouth race

Dr. Maureen Allen, an ER doctor at St. Martha's Regional Hospital in Antigonish, told CBC's Information Morning this week that a heat wave like this in early July can be problematic, especially for athletes.

The sixth annual EPIC run in Dartmouth is holding 10K and 5K races Saturday and a half-marathon Sunday.

"The challenge this weekend is that it's our first exposure to very high humidity, so our body needs time to acclimatize, so it takes on average 10 to 14 days for our bodies to make the adjustments to adapt to the heat and humidity," said Allen.

Temperatures on Canada Day will hover around 30 C with the humidity, according to Environment Canada. (Fred Chartrand/Canadian Press)

She said the very young and old are at risk of heat stroke, as are those battling sickness.

Race director Tim Duguay said it wasn't unbearably hot Saturday morning. Still, some participants in the 10K race asked to start 30 minutes early to beat the heat.

He said extra water and ice are also on hand.

"We notified all the volunteers to keep everyone in sight and make sure that they are responding," Duguay said. "So when they get to the finish make sure that everyone's all engaged. You don't want to see anyone with kind of that glazed look."

Sheila Grover (right) says she's thankful the weather is supposed to be a bit cooler Sunday when she runs the half-marathon. (Sheila Grover/Facebook)

Sheila Grover completed the 10K race Saturday and is gearing up for the half-marathon tomorrow. She said it was warm, but thankfully there was lots of water along the course.

"Everybody stopped at the water stops, which [at] a lot of races not everyone stops at the water stops, but for today, you definitely need to stop," she said.

Heat could last until Wednesday

The Maritimes isn't the only region heating up this Canada Day weekend. Southern Ontario and Quebec are under heat warnings.

Szeto said while it's going to be hot, it's not all sunshine in the forecast. There will be a mix of sun and cloud over the long weekend with a chance of showers in northern New Brunswick.

Halifax Regional Police are warning people if they leave pets in their vehicles they could face a $697 fine. (CBC)

"Monday and Tuesday will be the hottest two days and possibly even Wednesday as well, and then beyond that it looks like there's going to be a bit of a reprieve, but we're still looking at temperatures near seasonal," Szeto said.

The heat has prompted Halifax Regional Police to remind drivers not to leave pets in their vehicles as they take part in Canada Day festivities.

Even leaving your pet for a few minutes can be deadly, police said.

A ticket for leaving an animal unattended in a vehicle in weather like this could mean a $697 fine.