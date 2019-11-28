Heavy, wet snow wreaks havoc on Nova Scotia roads

Heavy, wet snow blanketing much of Nova Scotia is causing slippery conditions on roads and reduced visibility. The weather conditions have created havoc for afternoon commuters in the Halifax area, with serious delays on many major highways and roads.

Salt trucks were out on highways, according to the provincial Transportation Department, which urged drivers to slow down. But there were complaints about a lack of plows on those roads.

In Halifax, crews were out plowing and putting down de-icing material on the roads. By 4:30 p.m., the snow had turned to rain in parts of the municipality.

Environment Canada has released a special weather statement about Thursday's snowfall, which could reach up to 10 centimetres in inland areas and over higher terrain. Snow is expected to turn to rain along the coast with 20 to 40 millimetres expected.

"In addition, strong northeasterly winds gusting to 80 km/h will persist this afternoon and then become northerly this evening," the weather statement said.

By 4:30 p.m. AT, Nova Scotia Power was reporting over 32,200 customers had lost power.

"There's a lot of heavy, wet snow out there and that's causing some branches to come in contact with our lines, so we've got lots of crews out tending to the outages," said spokesperson Andrea Anderson.

RCMP are asking drivers to slow down and exercise caution as the snow accumulates.

Halifax police have also urged motorists not to use cruise control during the slippery conditions.

"If your vehicle slips or skids while in cruise control, it will accelerate and spin the wheels, making it more likely that you will lose control of the vehicle," a tweet from Halifax Regional Police said Thursday afternoon.

Runways at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport were closed due to "deteriorating weather conditions," the airport advised around 4 p.m.

Rain in Cape Breton on Thursday is expected to turn to flurries by Friday afternoon, said Environment Canada. On Saturday, snowfall amounts of five to 10 centimetres are expected there.

