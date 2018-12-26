Messy mix of snow and rain on the way for Nova Scotia

Nova Scotia's sunny weather is expected to end Friday as a messy mix of snow and rain moves in.

Environment Canada says the snow will start in the southwest on Friday afternoon and spread east before turning to ice pellets or freezing rain, then rain by Friday night.

Travel Outlook: the system moving into the Maritimes Friday is the only major issue to consider in adjusting travel plans. Note that so far, New Years Eve looks fine (a bit chilly but not frigid) <a href="https://t.co/A8btvhvFCn">pic.twitter.com/A8btvhvFCn</a> —@YHZweatherguy

The mix of snow and rain could make for dicey driving conditions for people travelling during the holidays, the national weather agency warned.

Temperatures will warm up overnight on Friday and by Saturday morning, the rain will ease to scattered showers.

Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for all three Maritime provinces as the low pressure system passes just north of the region.

It's too early to say how much snow and rain Nova Scotia could get, although some areas could see more than 25 millimetres of rain.