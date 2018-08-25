Smoky sun and moon rise over Nova Scotia as wildfires burn in B.C.

A plume of smoke from wildfires burning in British Columbia continues to settle over Nova Scotia, turning the sun and moon a hazy reddish colour.

The smoke wafted into the Maritimes Friday and was still visible Saturday, although it's beginning to move east over the Atlantic Ocean, said Brian Crenna, a meteorologist with Environment Canada.

The moon was cast in an orange light on Friday night. Helen Burns MacDonald captured this photo near Indian Harbour Lake. (Helen Burns MacDonald)

An eerie sunrise over Hirles Beach in Kingsburg, N.S. (Betty Meredith‎)

Smoke can make for impressive sunsets and sunrises because it scatters light that isn't red, said Crenna.

"The blue and the other colours tend to move off in different directions so when you're looking at the sun directly, then you're seeing just the red stuff getting through," he said.

He said people likely won't notice a decrease in air quality because the smoke is moving at a high altitude — between 3,000 and 6,100 metres.

The sun above Highway 242 near River Hebert at about 7 a.m. on Saturday. (David Johnston)

Haze over the horses in Greenfield, N.S., at 7:45 a.m. (Mercedes Blair)

"A tiny bit of it might peak down to the surface but not enough to notice it … you wouldn't smell it like you might smell your neighbour's cookout next door," Crenna said.

smoky sunrise on a few webcams this morning.... <a href="https://t.co/ltOFNmRhPO">pic.twitter.com/ltOFNmRhPO</a> —@YHZweatherguy

By Saturday morning the smoke was dissipating in New Brunswick and western Prince Edward Island and is expected to clear out of the Maritimes by the evening.

Environment Canada said smoke from the fires could return next week.

The hazy sun rises behind the silhouette of Maggie the horse. (Melissa Friedman)

The sun looked blood red near Eskasoni shortly after 7 a.m. on Saturday. (Riki Lee Christmas)