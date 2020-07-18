Environment Canada issues heat warning for mainland Nova Scotia

There are hot days ahead in mainland Nova Scotia.

On Saturday, Environment Canada issued a heat warning for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. The weather service predicts temperatures will reach up to 32 degrees, but will feel like 38 degrees due to the humidity.

Environment Canada says heat warnings are issued when very high temperature or humidity conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

It recommends people keep hydrated by drinking water and staying in a cool place.

