Heat warning issued for Nova Scotia as humidity levels soar

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning in Nova Scotia, thanks to high levels of humidity in the province.

The warning was issued on Monday, and humidex values are predicted to go as high as 36.

A humid airmass has settled over the province and the muggy weather is expected to last until at least Wednesday.

Temperatures are expected to reach between 27 C and 30 C on Tuesday and Wednesday, with humidex values still around 36.

Rain clouds are expected to move in on Thursday and provide some relief, but humidity levels will still remain high.

Heat warnings are issued when temperatures or humidity are high enough to pose risks for heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

Those at greater risk include young children, pregnant women, elderly people, people with chronic illnesses and people working outdoors.

The Nova Scotia Department of Health website encourages people to drink plenty of water, stay in the shade and wear lightweight clothing.

