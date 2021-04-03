Freezing rain, rain to affect eastern Nova Scotia overnight, Sunday

Rain and freezing rain are expected to create hazardous conditions Saturday night into Sunday for eastern Nova Scotia.

Environment Canada has issued freezing rain and rainfall warnings for several counties in the eastern half of the province.

Antigonish County, Colchester Country, Truro and south, Colchester County North, Halifax County east of Porters Lake, Pictou County, Inverness County, Mabou and north, and Inverness County south of Mabou are expected to see significant amounts of freezing rain.

Guysborough County can expect freezing rain and heavy rain.

The weather agency said between 30-80 millimetres of rain could fall. That could cause flooding in low-lying areas.

At about 6:30p.m. Saturday, the Cape Breton Regional Municipality posted on its Facebook page that several roads in Sydney were closed due to flooding from heavy rain.

Rainfall warnings have also been issued for Guysborough County, Richmond County, Victoria County and Sydney Metro and Cape Breton County.

