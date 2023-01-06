Freezing drizzle advisory in effect for much of N.S. as drivers navigate slippery roads

Environment Canada is warning people across much of Nova Scotia to expect freezing drizzle until late Friday morning, as commuters navigate slippery driving conditions.

The department issued an advisory at around 4:30 a.m. for a swath of the province, from Shelburne County in the south and stretching as far north as Guysborough County.

It said precipitation will fall as freezing drizzle mixed with snow inland, and as rain along the coast.

The statement advises that "highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions."

Slippery roads have delayed the opening of schools in some parts of the province by up to two hours, including in the Annapolis Valley and the South Shore.

There were no reports of major traffic collisions as of 8:30 a.m.