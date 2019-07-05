DFO says there are 3 entangled right whales in the Gulf of St. Lawrence

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans says there are three entangled North Atlantic right whales in waters of the southern Gulf of St. Lawrence.

In a news release, the department said two whales were spotted on Thursday.

The first was seen by officials in a Transport Canada plane east of Quebec's Gaspé Peninsula. It appeared to have rope trailing from both sides of its head down its body. It has not yet been identified.

The other whale was spotted by a researcher east of Miscou, N.B. It appeared to be trailing a line of rope from underneath its body.

DFO said they believe the animal, identified by the number 4423, was previously entangled in U.S. waters in April 2019.

These latest incidents follow a June 29 sighting where a whale, identified by the number 4400, was spotted by officers from the Canadian Coast Guard and DFO, east of Miscou. It had rope around its tail stock and appeared to be dragging something heavy.

This whale was spotted again, still entangled, on Tuesday.

Surveillance underway

DFO also said all three whales were spotted in areas already closed to fishing activities.

"Aerial and at-sea surveillance is underway in an effort to monitor these particular whales and get a better sense of their entanglements," the department said.

"We are in continuous contact with our marine mammal partners to evaluate the situation."

The department also said it's considering options for attaching tracking buoys to the ropes on the whales if it is safe to do so. It also said attempts at disentanglement will only be considered if they can be done safely.

Six North Atlantic right whales have died in eastern Canadian waters since early June. There are only about 400 of the endangered whales left in the world.

