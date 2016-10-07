Free ride: No charge for Englishtown ferry during remaining work

It's free for now to use the province's cable ferry at Englishtown, N.S., after a repair project last year ran too long and went over budget.

The ferry that cuts across the mouth of St. Anns Bay in Cape Breton was out of service for 10 months while repairs were made to the concrete slips on both sides of the channel.

The ferry has been back in service since October, but passengers haven't had to pay the $7 fee per vehicle.

The Department of Transportation said in an email that rides will remain free while there's still some work left to do on the ship's metal ramps.

That work is expected to be done later this spring.

The project was tendered at $2.9 million, but Marla MacInnis, who speaks for the department, said the final cost came in at $3.8 million.

The Englishtown Ferry was out of service for 10 months while repairs were made to the concrete slips. (Tom Ayers/CBC)

She said the government also expects to lose about $400,000 in revenue by not charging passengers.

Ian Green of Indian Brook uses the ferry regularly.

"I actually like the journey going on the ferry," he said.

"When we used to live up in Ingonish Beach and coming back from Halifax, you'd get on the ferry and you'd have this deep 'aaahh' because you knew you were partly on the way home, and just that lovely short trip across."

Green said he's happy the rides have been free since October because it was inconvenient having to drive around St. Anns Bay for 10 months.

Free rides won't last forever

However, Green said, he hasn't been told how long the free rides will continue.

"The communication hasn't been the best," he said.

Green is also upset with the way the project was handled and the extra cost.

"Perhaps that might be a little bit more acceptable if they actually made somebody accountable for all this loss of revenue that they're now having because of a job not done correctly," he said.

John Majchrowicz, the province's manager of marine services, said there was no way to anticipate how much work was required under the concrete slips until the job started.

He said not charging ferry fees until the job is completely finished is one way to apologize to people who were impacted when the ferry was out.

Merrill MacInnis, the area councillor for Victoria County, said he received a lot of complaints from constituents when the ferry was out last year.

'Felt like 10 years for some people'

He said 10 months "felt like 10 years for some people," but free ferry rides should calm the waters.

"Well, I haven't heard anybody complaining yet that they're getting free fares, so that's a good sign."

However, MacInnis said, the province needs to come up with a permanent solution that would keep the ferry route open year-round and spur development in northern Victoria County.

"The option and the hope and the dream is that maybe someday, after 40 years of promises, that they will put a bridge there, [but] it likely won't be in my lifetime," he said.

