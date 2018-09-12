Englishtown ferry work suffers yet another setback

A design flaw has caused another delay in construction at the Englishtown ferry in Cape Breton's Victoria County.

The ferry, Torquil MacLean, has been out of service for nine months, ever since construction began on new slipways on the Englishtown and Jersey Cove sides of St. Anns Channel.

The slope of the new slipways was designed to be steeper than the old ones, which fixed one problem but caused another.

"Loading the ferry should be simpler than it was before" said Roy MacDonald, acting district director for the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal.

"The issue that we have come to recently recognize is that at the top of the new concrete slipway, where it meets the old or existing highway approach ... basically there is a point there."

The "point" is too sharp and vehicles are scraping bottom.

'We have a point there that has to be taken off'

"It has to be modified in some way" said MacDonald. "The principle is very simple, we have a point there that has to be taken off so it's more of a smooth transition from the roadway to the ferry slip ... however the fix is perhaps a little bit more complicated."

MacDonald said there are two options. One is to build up the paved road, which could create more issues and maintenance. The more likely solution is to remove a bit of both the road and the slipway and build a smoother segmented section in between for a more gentle slope.

MacDonald said a decision will be made soon, and work should be completed in two or three weeks.

Earlier delays in construction were caused by heavy ice and extensive erosion under the slips.

The loss of the ferry service this year has been unfortunate for the area, and the delays hurt business, said the PC MLA for Victoria-The Lakes, Keith Bain.

"We have a campground in Englishtown, we have a campground in Jersey Cove, and if people are using the St. Anns Loop they are going to bypass both those campgrounds."

A whale watching tour boat and other businesses have also been affected, he said.

During question period in the Nova Scotia Legislature on Tuesday, Bain proposed the elimination of fees as compensation, for at least six months.

"I think it would show good faith, that the department realizes that the people have been inconvenienced," he said.

Transportation Minister Lloyd Hines did not agree to the request. He suggested the ferry was already a bargain for travellers who take the shortcut.

