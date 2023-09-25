Engine failure sends Canadian Coast Guard ship into early refit

A Canadian Coast Guard ship on patrol in the Bay of Fundy experienced an emergency engine shutdown last month that has forced it out of service.

The mid-shore fishery patrol vessel CCGS Corporal Teather C.V. was carrying out enforcement activities for the Department of Fisheries and Oceans in the Minas Basin on Oct. 23 when a cylinder lining failed on the starboard main engine.

The cylinder lining is the inner wall where the piston moves up and down. It is designed to provide a smooth and durable surface for the piston to create a proper seal, needed to efficiently power the crankshaft.

The good news, if there is any, is the breakdown happened just before the vessel was due to enter a scheduled refit.

Fisheries and Oceans spokesperson Debra Buott-Matheson said the failure resulted in the engine coolant and some metal shavings being released into a container under the engine that collects oil used to lubricate engine parts.

"The cause of the failure is unknown at this time; however, work is ongoing to determine the cause. The repair options and plan are under development," Buott-Matheson said in a statement confirming the incident.

Out of service early

The CCGS Corporal Teather came out of service five days earlier than planned because of the failure. CCGS Private Robertson, another mid-shore patrol vessel based in Dartmouth, was assigned to carry out patrols.

"The return to service date for Teather and a cost estimate for the repair are unknown at this time," Buott-Matheson said.

The refit was supposed to run from Nov. 1 to Dec. 12, but the cylinder failure may change that.

This is not the first mechanical issue to sideline a Nova Scotia based mid-shore patrol ship.

The CCGS Peddle was immobilized for most of the last three years by refits, mishaps, part failures and supply chain delays after one of its two engines failed in 2020.

