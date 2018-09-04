Enfield man killed in head-on crash between 3 motorcycles

A man has died after a collision involving three motorcycles Monday near Windsor, N.S.

The crash was reported at 5 p.m. along the Wentworth Road.

RCMP said an Enfield man travelling east on a motorcycle collided head-on with a motorcycle travelling west.

The man died at the scene of the crash.

Police said the sole rider of the westbound motorcycle sustained life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to hospital.

The driver of a third motorcycle that was travelling behind the westbound bike was taken to hospital by ambulance. A passenger sustained minor injuries.

Wentworth Road was shut down after the crash but it reopened at midnight.