Enfield man killed in head-on crash between 3 motorcycles
The crash was reported on the Wentworth Road near Windsor, N.S., on Monday. RCMP said another driver sustained life-threatening injuries and that two others were also injured.
3 others injured in Monday's crash on Wentworth Road near Windsor
A man has died after a collision involving three motorcycles Monday near Windsor, N.S.
The crash was reported at 5 p.m. along the Wentworth Road.
RCMP said an Enfield man travelling east on a motorcycle collided head-on with a motorcycle travelling west.
The man died at the scene of the crash.
Police said the sole rider of the westbound motorcycle sustained life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to hospital.
The driver of a third motorcycle that was travelling behind the westbound bike was taken to hospital by ambulance. A passenger sustained minor injuries.
Wentworth Road was shut down after the crash but it reopened at midnight.