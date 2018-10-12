Province, feds announce instant rebate program for energy-saving products

The Province of Nova Scotia and the federal government are partnering up to lower the price of smart thermostats and other energy-efficient products through an instant rebate program on the purchase of these items.

On Friday, a rebate program was announced that will apply to washing machines, refrigerators, dimmer switches and other energy-saving devices.

While some rebates will expire on Nov. 10, others will be re-offered in the spring or year-round. The instant rebates will vary in value from $2 to $75.

A smart thermostat will qualify for the maximum rebate and is offered at stores such as Kent, Canadian Tire and Walmart.

"For those Nova Scotians who have oil-heated homes, the average energy savings per year on a smart thermostat is about $150," said Sean Fraser, federal MP and parliamentary secretary to the minister of environment and climate change.

The program will help consumers reduce energy usage and thereby help fight climate change.

Solar energy to also get help

To help fund the rebates, the province is receiving $56 million from the federal government. The funding will also be used for the SolarHomes program, which provides rebates of up to 30 per cent off the purchase and installation costs of rooftop solar-electricity systems.

Derek Mombourquette, Nova Scotia's minister of Energy and Mines, said the program will help Nova Scotia meet its renewable energy goals.

"We've already met the Canadian target of reducing emissions by 30 per cent below 2005 levels and we are on track to meet our legislative target of having 40 per cent of our electricity generated by renewable sources by 2020," he said.

Fraser said the programs will help homeowners become more energy efficient and environmentally responsible.

