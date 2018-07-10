$68M expansion of efficiency programs announced

Judy Glover knows the difference some good doors and windows can make to the comfort of a home — and the size of a power bill.

The Dartmouth resident took advantage of energy efficiency programs in the past that also helped her get insulation for her attic and basement. But because her house is heated by oil, there were other programs she could not access.

On Tuesday, officials from the provincial and federal government gathered on Glover's front lawn to announce the expansion of three efficiency programs that were previously only available for electrically-heated homes.

Nova Scotia Energy Minister Derek Mombourquette speaks with homeowner Judy Glover, who is accessing newly expanded efficiency programs. (CBC)

Ottawa is putting $56 million toward the four-year effort, while the province is kicking in $12 million. It's expected 10,000 homes could be upgraded during the four-year effort and more than 20,000 homes could receive free energy-efficient products, such as LED lights and water-saving shower heads.

Glover is getting an energy assessment and then a heat pump, which could also include a rebate.

"I'm hoping to have lower bills and better greenhouse emissions and a more comfortable environment to live in," she said.

Answering the call for more help

Nova Scotia Energy Minister Derek Mombourquette said the funding from Ottawa is what's helped the province expand the programs for home energy assessments, green heat and efficiency product installation.

He said MLAs regularly get calls from people looking for ways to make their homes more efficient and now more of those people will be able to get help.

"We had families that would reach out, that were looking for support and didn't qualify for the program."

Federal Environment Minister Catherine McKenna, who was on hand for the announcement, said the programs not only save people money and help the environment, they also help create jobs for the people who do the installation and assessment work.

G7 climate conference in Halifax

McKenna also discussed G7 meetings on the climate and environment in September that will be hosted in Halifax. The minister said the focus will include clean energy and oceans, as well as the issue of plastic pollution.

"Plastic pollution is literally choking our oceans and our waters and we need to be taking action."

Read more articles from CBC Nova Scotia