Employees helped stave off fire at paper plate factory in Hantsport

Employees helped stave off a fire at the Canadian Keyes Fibre plant in Hantsport, N.S., on Sunday night.

Firefighters were called to the factory known for Royal Chinet disposable paper plates just before 10 p.m., after receiving reports about a fire on the roof.

"On our arrival, we found the building, the production area filled with smoke. Everybody safely evacuated and we did find a visible fire extending from one of the production lines," said Paul Maynard, deputy fire chief of the West Hants Regional Fire Service.

"The staff reacted very quickly and basically held the fire with their own internal fire suppression equipment and sprinkler system activated as well and then we took over from there."

One person was treated for minor smoke inhalation, he said.

Crews from six fire departments had the fire under control within 30 minutes, he said, and they stayed on scene for around three hours.

"[Canadian Keyes Fibre Plant is] one of the biggest employers in our region and certainly we want to make sure the building is saved and the people are safe," Maynard said.

Canadian Keyes Fibre Plant did not respond to a request for comment on this story.

MORE TOP STORIES