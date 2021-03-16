Most Sobeys-owned pharmacies functional again after computer problems

In its first public update since a computer problem disrupted services at Sobeys-owned pharmacies across the country last week, parent company Empire said Thursday most of its pharmacies are operational again.

"We are pleased to note that the vast majority of our pharmacy network is now able to operate fully," reads a statement posted to Empire Company Ltd.'s website. "We thank you for your understanding and look forward to serving you in our stores."

Last weekend, store staff said they were unable to access their computers, but they could refill some prescriptions if customers presented empty bottles.

On Monday, Empire said the company was experiencing an "information technology systems issue" that was causing difficulties filling prescriptions. The problem was also affecting other services at its grocery stores, which include more than 1,500 stores under the Sobeys, IGA, Safeway, Foodland and Needs brands among others.

Empire has not responded to any questions or requests for updates on the situation since Monday.

Some Lawtons pharmacies in Nova Scotia, which are owned by Empire, told customers Thursday afternoon they were able to fill prescriptions again, but that computers were very slow and they had a long queue of orders to fill.

Other pharmacies said they weren't quite up and running yet.

The news release from Empire said some services at its other stores are still affected by the computer problem. It did not specify which services were impacted.

While the company has remained virtually silent on the nature of the issue, several cybersecurity experts have said a security breach or possible ransomware attack is likely to blame.

Maple Leaf still working on cybersecurity breach

Maple Leaf Foods, which announced late Sunday a cybersecurity breach had caused system outages at that company, told CBC News on Wednesday it was on track with recovering its systems, but it would take time to fully resolve the issues.

"We are taking a phased, methodical approach to recovery as we continue to prioritize business and operational continuity," the statement said.

Maple Leaf said staff are using manual processes to run facilities, and that food processing has continued at all its plants at varying levels. Some areas are also experiencing delays in shipping, the company said.

