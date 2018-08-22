Emotions run high after Cumberland County doctor threatens to quit

People living in Nova Scotia's Cumberland County say they'll hold a rally Wednesday outside the regional hospital in Amherst, after a longtime physician threatened to quit over his working conditions.

Dr. Brian Ferguson has worked in the area for more than three decades. He has a caseload of 3,000 patients and does shifts in the emergency department.

"We have three surgeons," he said. "One of them, God love her, she came back off maternity leave early to be working every second day. That's pretty tough for three to four months at a time. We're down to one internist."

Ferguson is demanding the provincial government listen, and on Tuesday he was offered a meeting with Health Minister Randy Delorey.

But he declined.

He said he'll only talk to Delorey after Wednesday's rally at the Cumberland Regional Health Care Centre.

"You can only flog so many people for so long," Ferguson said. "And eventually they get up and leave, or they retire, or they quit."

Ferguson has a list of concerns, including recruitment efforts and pay scales. He's so riled up, he's worried about his own health.

"You can't expect me, bitter as I am, to watch this ship sink and die doing it."

Cumberland County is part of the Nova Scotia Health Authority's northern zone. It's a region identified as one that needs extra help.

Between April and June, the health authority did not recruit any physicians to the area. A second physician recruiter has just been hired and is now on the ground, trying to help fill the gaps.

The Health Department emphasized in a statement that while progress is slow, there are behind-the-scenes efforts underway. Community leaders are also part of a regional recruitment task force.

But people who live in the area say they're not seeing that work.

"We're just in a real crisis situation," said Don Tabor, a resident of Springhill. "Nobody is listening to us. Nobody is giving us our fair shake."

On Monday, Tabor said he joined dozens of people outside the hospital in Springhill.

He plans to attend a second demonstration on Wednesday afternoon. The protesters, like many living in rural areas of the province, are worried about frequent emergency department closures and the loss of services because of the doctor shortage.

"They've got to try and get more doctors here," Tabor said.

"They've got to start using the doctors more humanely. Those guys and girls, they're working their guts out trying to keep what we do have now."