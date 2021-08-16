New policy will get N.S. paramedics back on the road quicker

Paramedics will no longer have to wait with low-risk patients until a doctor takes over their care in hospital emergency departments in Nova Scotia under a new direct-to-triage policy effective Wednesday.

The initiative from Emergency Health Services (EHS) aims to get paramedics and ambulances back on the road faster to respond to incoming emergency calls sooner. The average hospital off-load time in Nova Scotia is 82 minutes.

Instead of waiting, paramedics will take low-risk patients to emergency department waiting rooms to be assessed by health-care staff.

"Our hope is this initiative results in paramedic crews being released from hospitals more efficiently to respond to medical emergencies provincewide while ensuring no disruption to quality patient care," said Charbel Daniel, executive director of provincial EHS operations.

Low-risk patients are defined as anyone who has normal vital signs and can sit, stand, or move independently without risk of falling.

Long off-load times

The policy is meant to reduce pressure on the EHS system, improve ambulance off-load times, and improve working conditions for paramedics, according to a press release.

Paramedics will continue to wait with high-risk patients, like those with suspected stroke, chest pain, life-threatening injuries, and children under 16.

"Watching calls join the queue while you wait with a low-risk patient in hospital is hard," Kevin MacMullin, business manager for the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 727, said in a statement.

"When our paramedics are able to get back into their communities sooner, that benefits everyone."

MacMullin said the union is hopeful the new policy is a positive step toward getting paramedics back to responding to emergencies.

In recent months, the union has asked the province to help with forced overtime, missed meals, and long off-load times at hospitals, and wage increases .

More medical transport service vehicles, like the one shown, are being used to transport patients between hospitals so ambulances are not used. (Submitted by Emergency Health Services)

Policy balances safety, timeliness

"Paramedics are a vital part of our health-care system," said Health Minister Michelle Thompson in a statement. "We need to make sure their time is spent responding to emergencies.

"This policy balances the safety of patients who can wait to be seen by emergency department staff and getting our paramedics back on the streets sooner."

The Health Department is increasing the EHS budget by nearly $12 million for 2022-23 and expanding medical transport service and patient transfer units for low-risk patients that do not need medical attention during transport.

