N.S. government unveils significant expansion of hospital redevelopment project

The Nova Scotia government is concluding an agreement with Plenary PCL Health to build a new patient tower with four additional operating rooms and a new emergency department at the site of the Halifax Infirmary.

The announcement represents a change from the original redevelopment plans, which did not include a new emergency department. A new cancer centre will also go at the Infirmary site.

Premier Tim Houston announced the government would also build a new emergency department at the Dartmouth General Hospital, add in-patient services to the Cobequid Community Health Centre and build two additional standalone "transition-to-community" centres in Halifax Regional Municipality.

All of those are new additions to the QEII New Generation project.

"The work will proceed without delay and shovels will be in the ground much sooner than what would have been possible under the previous plan," Houston said in a news release.

The "considerable" work on the design for the patient tower is already complete, said Houston.

The changes reflect updated population trends for the province that well outstrip what was used to size the original redevelopment project. The plan will add 423 more beds than the original design.

Officials said it is too soon to put a total budget on all the work.

The government also plans to build a new mental health and addictions campus, new heart health centre of excellence and new rehabilitation and arthritic centre.