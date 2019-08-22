Nova Scotia Health Authority announces more temporary ER closures

There are several new temporary emergency department closures over the next week on Cape Breton Island and in Antigonish and Guysborough counties because there are not enough nurses and doctors to cover the shifts.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority announced the following new closures on Thursday:

Victoria County Memorial Hospital in Baddeck

Friday, Aug. 23 at 4 p.m. until Saturday, Aug. 24 at 8 a.m.

Saturday, Aug. 24 at 4 p.m. until Sunday, Aug. 25 at 8 a.m.

Sunday, Aug. 25 at 4 p.m. until Monday, Aug. 26 at 8 a.m.

Monday, Aug. 26 at 6 p.m. until Tuesday, Aug. 27 at 8 a.m.

Strait Richmond Hospital in Evanston

Saturday, Aug. 24 at 8 a.m. until Monday, Aug. 26 at 8 a.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 28 at 8 a.m. until Thursday, Aug. 29 at 8 a.m.

Guysborough Memorial Hospital

Saturday, Aug. 24 at 4 p.m. until Sunday, Aug. 25 at 8 a.m.

Sunday, Aug. 25 at 4 p.m. until Saturday, Aug. 31 at 8 a.m.

These closures are in addition to previously announced emergency department closures for:

New Waterford Consolidated Hospital

Closed from Friday, Aug. 23 at noon until Tuesday, Aug. 27 at 7 a.m.

Northside General Hospital in North Sydney

Closed until Wednesday, Aug. 28 at 8 a.m.

The emergency department is closed evenings and overnight.

Eastern Memorial Hospital in Canso

Open daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and closed overnight.

Glace Bay Hospital

Closed for the month of August.

Anyone with urgent medical needs should call 911.

