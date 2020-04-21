Tactical officers set to testify at Nova Scotia mass shooting inquiry

Two RCMP tactical officers set to testify at the inquiry examining the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting say the response was made more challenging by not having an adequately staffed team, overnight air support or the technology to pinpoint locations.

Emergency Response Team leader Cpl. Tim Mills, who previously told the Mass Casualty Commission he retired six months after the shootings due to frustrations with the RCMP, and Cpl. Trent Milton will answer questions together in a witness panel.

In his behind-the-scenes interview with the inquiry, Mills said he was proud of his team's efforts but didn't hold back on his criticism of the RCMP.

He said senior management failed to support tactical officers in the weeks after the mass shooting and, instead of approving a request for time to debrief together, demanded that the part-time members of the group return to their regular front-line duties or take sick leave.

Milton echoed some of the same concerns in his interview with commission investigators .

He said not having access to a phone app the team previously used to see each other's locations "certainly diminished" their ability to quickly determine where officers were, particularly when they started looking for a suspect in a vehicle that looked identical to a marked RCMP cruiser.

Overnight in Portapique, they had to rely on dispatchers to verbally explain directions over the radio.

Cpl. Tim Mills, far left, had 20 years experience on the Nova Scotia RCMP's Emergency Response Team when he led the tactical unit responding to the April 2020 mass shooting. Days later, they stood at attention as the body of their colleague Const. Heidi Stevenson, who was among the 22 people killed, passed by. (CBC)

'Huge gaps' in mental health support

They both said the 13-person Emergency Response Team's role was five members short of what had previously been recommended.

Milton, who is still working, said the weeks after the mass shooting were difficult because of the refusal to allow part-time members to take two weeks away from front-line duties. He said having the team work on administrative tasks at headquarters could have helped members process the trauma they experienced together.

"It was kind of a huge jab … you're telling me I now need to go home and sit in my basement by myself and try to cope with this by myself," Milton told the inquiry in his interview.

A RCMP dog handler and a member of ERT shot and killed the gunman at a gas station in Enfield, N.S. Other tactical officers arrived to provide backup. (Tim Krochak/The Canadian Press)

While some senior officers were supportive, Milton said there were "huge gaps" that "went beyond disrespect" and reflected "ignorance" of what they were going through.

He said, for example, the division's commanding officer, now-retired Assistant Commission Lee Bergerman, never met directly with ERT after the mass shooting. He said Chief Supt. Chris Leather, who ultimately came to oversee the tactical team, didn't show up for a meeting to discuss mental health strategies.

"The RCMP is very good at talking the talk and putting out that we've got all these mental health strategies in place, but the action implementation is…is severely lacking," Milton said

Twenty-two people died on April 18 and 19. Top row from left: Gina Goulet, Dawn Gulenchyn, Jolene Oliver, Frank Gulenchyn, Sean McLeod, Alanna Jenkins. Second row: John Zahl, Lisa McCully, Joey Webber, Heidi Stevenson, Heather O'Brien and Jamie Blair. Third row from top: Kristen Beaton, Lillian Campbell, Joanne Thomas, Peter Bond, Tom Bagley and Greg Blair. Bottom row: Emily Tuck, Joy Bond, Corrie Ellison and Aaron Tuck. (CBC)

In April 2020, the tactical team had five full-time members and eight part-time officers who assisted with high-risk situations across Nova Scotia. After learning of an active shooter in Portapique, N.S., they assembled at the RCMP's Dartmouth headquarters and arrived at the scene around 12:45 a.m.

The public inquiry has already released documents that outline ERT's role in the response, including interviews with some officers and the summary reports that outlined Mounties' actions in Portapique, Glenholme, Debert, Shubenacadie and Enfield.

Overnight in Portapique, ERT took over the lead on the ground from the general duty officers who were first on the scene. The tactical team spent the early-morning hours following up on possible sightings of the gunman, including about two hours spent clearing properties slightly west of the subdivision where the gunman had killed 13 neighbours.

They also picked up Clinton Ellison, a man who had been hiding in the woods for hours after discovering his brother Corrie's body, checked for vital signs on victims and surveyed the gunman's burning properties.

An armoured police vehicle with lights and sirens on is seen travelling on Sunday morning through the community of Great Village, N.S., about 10 minutes away from Portapique where police are looking for an active shooter. (Shaina Luck/CBC)

In the morning, they were starting to evacuate homes when a 911 call came in after a shooting about 40 kilometres away in Wentworth, N.S. They spent the next two hours frantically trying to track down the gunman, who by then was travelling between rural communities driving a replica RCMP cruiser killing strangers.

By the time a dog handler and a tactical officer shot and killed Gabriel Wortman at a gas station in Enfield, N.S., 22 people, including a pregnant woman, a teenager and an RCMP officer, had been murdered. Others were injured and several homes destroyed by fire in the 13-hour rampage.

