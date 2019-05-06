Power outage in Cape Breton expected to last until late Monday
Nova Scotia Power estimated 5,500 customers would be without electricity for up to six hours because crews are replacing a utility pole that was snapped in two by a pickup truck late Monday afternoon.
Thousands of customers without electricity so crews can replace a pole that snapped Monday afternoon
About 5,500 Nova Scotia Power customers around Cape Breton are without electricity on Monday as crews replace a utility pole in North Sydney that snapped in two after it was hit by a pickup truck late Monday afternoon.
The power company said residents outside Sydney, including Howie Centre, Eskasoni, Grand Narrows, Big Pond and East Bay, are affected.
The outage began at 5:20 p.m. and is expected to last up to six hours.
Nova Scotia Power said it phoned affected customers in advance of the restoration work.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.