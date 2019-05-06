Power outage in Cape Breton expected to last until late Monday

About 5,500 Nova Scotia Power customers around Cape Breton are without electricity on Monday as crews replace a utility pole in North Sydney that snapped in two after it was hit by a pickup truck late Monday afternoon.

The power company said residents outside Sydney, including Howie Centre, Eskasoni, Grand Narrows, Big Pond and East Bay, are affected.

The outage began at 5:20 p.m. and is expected to last up to six hours.

Nova Scotia Power said it phoned affected customers in advance of the restoration work.

