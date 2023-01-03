Emergency Health Services asks public to help locate missing equipment bag

Nova Scotians are being asked to help locate an Emergency Health Services equipment kit after it went missing in Lower Sackville, N.S., early Monday.

The bag, which is the size of a large carry-on suitcase with shoulder straps, went missing from a scene at about 3 a.m. AT, according to a news release from the Department of Health Tuesday.

The release said the bag is made of green or teal canvas with black vinyl on the bottom, and has a white reflective X and EHS patch on the front.

"The kit contains medication that can be harmful if used by people who are not trained healthcare professionals," the release said, adding that if someone takes the medication, 911 should be called immediately.

The release said EHS has reported the missing kit to RCMP and the Halifax Regional Police. If someone finds the bag, they're asked to immediately call EHS at 1-888-346-9999, or any RCMP detachment or local police, so it can be returned.

MORE TOP STORIES