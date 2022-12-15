Health officials to announce changes to emergency departments
A news conference this morning will announce changes coming to emergency departments aimed at improving care.
Government says changes will improve care
Officials from the Health Department and Nova Scotia Health will announce plans this morning to improve care at emergency departments.
Health Minister Michelle Thompson and Karen Oldfield, the president and CEO of Nova Scotia Health, will hold a news conference after 9:45 a.m. AT.
The news conference will be live streamed here.
During a meeting with health-care leaders on Tuesday, Houston said there are two or three actions that could be taken immediately to improve health care and they will be part of the announcement today.
