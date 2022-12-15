Content
Health officials to announce changes to emergency departments

A news conference this morning will announce changes coming to emergency departments aimed at improving care.

Government says changes will improve care

N.S. health minister holds news conference on ER improvement plans

21 minutes ago
Live
Michelle Thompson, Nova Scotia's minister of health and wellness, and Karen Oldfield, president and CEO of Nova Scotia Health, hold a news conference to announce actions to improve care in emergency departments.

Officials from the Health Department and Nova Scotia Health will announce plans this morning to improve care at emergency departments.

Health Minister Michelle Thompson and Karen Oldfield, the president and CEO of Nova Scotia Health, will hold a news conference after 9:45 a.m. AT.

The news conference will be live streamed here.

During a meeting with health-care leaders on Tuesday, Houston said there are two or three actions that could be taken immediately to improve health care and they will be part of the announcement today.

