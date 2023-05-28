Shelburne County forest fire still out of control, local state of emergency declared

A community in southwestern Nova Scotia has declared a local state of emergency as a wildfire burns out of control, forcing hundreds of residents from their homes.

Around noon Monday, the RCMP said roughly 450 homes have been evacuated so far, affecting roughly 1,500 people in Shelburne County.

The Department of Natural Resources and Renewables (DNRR) said the fire has grown to 6,270 hectares. Some structures have been destroyed and others are threatened but there are no firm numbers yet, it said.

Scott Tingley, the department's manager of forest protection, says he expects the fire to continue to grow significantly as the day continues.

In some instances, the DNRR said flames have been as high as 200 feet. Gusts of wind between 40 and 50 km/h blowing embers aren't helping matters, the department said.

"Down in Barrington we've been fighting hot, dry, windy conditions since Friday and so that is the main contributing factor to why these fires are growing," he said.

The race to stop the fire's spread comes as a concurrent forest fire is straining resources in the Tantallon area of the Halifax Regional Municipality.

A water bomber from Newfoundland and Labrador is currently assisting in Barrington, said Tingley.

Between the Shelburne and Tantallon forest fires, "dozens of structures" have burned thus far, said Premier Tim Houston.

"The heaviest impacts are being seen in the Shelburne County area," he said Monday afternoon from the Emergency Management Office's headquarters in Dartmouth, N.S.

"It's a massive fire."

Houston announced Monday that starting Tuesday morning, up to $500 in emergency funds will be available for households in evacuated areas

The province will also pay for mileage for volunteer firefighters who need to travel to another community to aid in efforts to contain the fire.

An emergency alert issued at 1:27 p.m. AT said the fire is continuing to travel in a southwest direction, and that evacuees should register with Barrington EMO by calling 902-637-7899.

Mandatory evacuation orders are in place for all communities from Port Clyde through to Baccaro and along Highway 309 to the intersection of Oak Park Road and Highway 3 in Barrington West.

The mandatory order has also been extended from 800 Upper Clyde Rd. to 2461 Upper Clyde Rd.

A reception centre has been set up at the Sandy Wickens Memorial Arena in Shelburne, and comfort centres have been set up at the Shelburne Fire Hall and the Municipality of Barrington municipal building.

Satallite data from NASA on May 28, 2023, shows the area where the wildfire is burning in Shelburne County. (NASA/CBC News)

A Facebook post Monday from the Municipality of Shelburne said the fire started in the Barrington Lake area over the weekend and moved east, crossing the Clyde River in close proximity to Highway 103.

It then headed further east, just south of Beaverdam Lake, and is now approaching the western shore of Dexter Lake, near Shore Road in the community of Roseway.

The municipality said the current priority is evacuating homes from Shore Road, stretching from Clyde River around the entire perimeter of Shore Road through to Birchtown."For those residents concerned about the status of their property, we ask for your patience as current emergency responder priorities are focused on working around the clock to keep people safe and reduce the threats posed by the fires," the post said.

"Once conditions allow, emergency responders will begin to identify damaged properties and contact property owners."

The Barrington and Town of Clark's Harbour Emergency Management Organization said residents along Highway 309 from Port Clyde to the intersection of Oak Park Road and Highway 3 in Barrington West should also leave their homes.

Residents along Highway 103 from Exit 28 in Clyde River to Exit 30 in Riverhead are also being told to evacuate.

Highway 103 between exits 27 and 29 has been closed.

The municipality is asking people who have been asked to leave their homes to check in with the municipal office at 902-875-3544, extension 245, to let officials know you are safe and out of the fire zone. Those needing assisting with the evacuation can call 902-875-8407.

An aerial photo shows smoke and fire near Barrington Lake in Shelburne County. (Nova Scotia Department of Natural Resources)

An evacuation centre has been set up at 63 King St. in Shelburne at the fire department auditorium.

There are also volunteers willing to board pets. Check in with the Shelburne Community Centre if you require help.

The community's exhibition grounds have also opened up for parking and livestock.

The Municipality of Shelburne also noted that local stores are experiencing staff shortages and advised residents to obtain necessities as soon as possible if they require them. The Sobeys in Shelburne will be closing at 6 p.m. AT.

DNRR said 40 department staff are on scene, as well as 40 volunteer firefighters and two department helicopters.

Tingley said officials have reached out to partners across Canada and the United States to come help, as crews battle the blaze near Barrington Lake as well as an out-of-control wildfire outside Halifax that has forced the evacuation of thousands of homes.

"We're going to need some more support for sure," Tingley told CBC Radio's Information Morning Nova Scotia on Monday.

Tingley added that dry and hot weather has not been helping with efforts, and winds shifted overnight. A provincial fire ban is in place.

Forest protection officer Kara McCurdy said on Sunday that Barrington Lake is located in a remote area typically only accessed for activities like hiking, fishing and four-wheeling.

N.S. wildfire evacuee doesn't know if house is standing Duration 0:50 Samantha Brannen, who was forced out of her Shelburne County, N.S., home by wildfire over the weekend, says she struggled to get information about what was happening with wildfires — and still doesn't know what's become of her home.

Donald Booth arrived in the province on Sunday from Boston because he has a property in Roseway, N.S. His area has since been evacuated, but he spent a mostly sleepless night in his home.

"Last night, it was like volcanic ash falling on the truck," said Booth in an interview. "The middle of the night — I was up until 3 because it's hard to sleep in this situation — it's like it was snowing outside."

On Monday morning, he came into town to get some supplies. While at the store, he was told he wouldn't be able to return to his home. He's not sure what he'll do next.

"I've got property to protect and I'm interested in making sure nothing happens," he said. "Life's an adventure so this is just another adventure."

Officials are advising residents in the surrounding areas to be prepare to leave by having a kit with enough clothing, money, essentials and personal items to last 72 hours. It's also a good idea to have a plan for your pets.

Natural Resources said three cabins are located in the remote area where the fire is burning and that one has been destroyed. The state of the remaining two is not known.

Tingley said earlier Monday there were 12 wildfires burning across the province.

Officials with the fire department in Chester said a wildfire in that community is being held at 7.2 hectares, spanning from 165 Beech Hill Rd. to Pennell Road.

An air quality advisory has been issues for all of Shelburne County.

MORE TOP STORIES