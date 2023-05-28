Emergency crews battling wildfire in Shelburne County

Air tankers and fire crews are battling a wildfire near Barrington Lake in Shelburne County.

In an email sent just before noon Sunday, Nova Scotia's Department of Natural Resources said the fire, which as of 5 p.m. Saturday had been contained at 13 hectares, now stands at an estimated 775 hectares.

The department said 31 of its firefighters are on site, along with two helicopters, and six air tankers from New Brunswick.

Volunteer firefighters from the area are also assisting.

Natural Resources said that three cabins are located in the remote area where the fire is burning and that one has been destroyed. The state of the remaining two is not known.

Meanwhile, 12 homes in a direct path of the fire were evacuated Saturday night.

Some people have returned today, but Natural Resources says they might have to leave again. Some homes may also lose power as the day progresses.

A map shows Barrington Lake and the nearby communities of Riverhead, Barrington and Clyde River. (Google Maps)

Officials said more evacuations are expected as the fire progresses, and that Highway 103 is now "generally closed" between exits 28 and 29.

The next update will be provided this afternoon.

(1/2) Barrington Lake, Shelburne Co update: Wildfire estimated at 775 hectares, has reached Lyles Bay. Hot, dry, windy conditions are challenging. 31 DNRR firefighters, 2 helicopters onsite, plus 6 NB air tankers. Hwy 103 generally closed from exit 28 to 29, likely for 24 hrs.

