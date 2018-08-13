Emera pulls out from troubled Cape Sharp Tidal project

Nova Scotia energy company Emera Inc. has withdrawn its involvement with the tidal turbine in the Minas Passage weeks after its partner OpenHydro Group Ltd. filed for liquidation.

In a statement from Emera released Monday afternoon, the company said it was left with "no practical choice" but to withdraw from Cape Sharp Tidal Venture.

Cape Sharp Tidal was a collaboration between the Irish company OpenHydro — which had an 80 per cent stake — and Emera to generate power using the tides in the Bay of Fundy.

"From the beginning, we understood that OpenHydro's in-stream tidal energy technology was cutting edge and required investment in a non-commercial demonstration project to prove its viability," the release from Emera said.

"Without support from the technology developer, OpenHydro, to operate and maintain the technology and the turbine, we do not believe that there is further value in pursuing this project for our business."

1st turbine lasted 6 months

The first demonstration turbine was deployed in the Minas Passage and connected to the grid in November 2016. It was removed from the water six months later.

The new tidal turbine was deployed on July 24 and connected to the power grid. At the time, fishermen said the company rushed to install the equipment days before announcing its liquidation.

A press release issued on July 26 from OpenHydro's parent company, Naval Energies, said a board meeting the day before was where the company determined it would no longer be investing in tidal energy.

Nova Scotia's energy minister says the turbine cannot stay in the Bay of Fundy indefinitely. (Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press)

The Irish High Court appointed Grant Thornton as liquidator for both OpenHydro Technologies Ltd. and its parent group, OpenHydro Group Ltd., on July 26.

In its statement Monday, Emera said the company notified both OpenHydro and Grant Thornton earlier in the day that it was withdrawing involvement. The company is "in the process of examining our rights and obligations under our various commercial agreements with OpenHydro," the statement reads.

The release also said Emera has "repeatedly reinforced with Grant Thornton the need to continue environmental monitoring and safe operation of the deployed turbine."

Weekly monitoring

Cape Sharp Tidal isolated the turbine from the power grid and it is not currently generating electricity, meaning the environmental monitoring equipment is also not powered.

The turbine is subject to weekly monitoring, but a contingency plan put in place for when that monitoring cannot be done was initiated during the week of Aug. 2.

Last week, Nova Scotia's energy minister, Derek Mombourquette, said the turbine cannot be allowed to sit at the bottom of the Bay of Fundy for an extended period of time.

Emera plans to continue to support other tidal energy projects in the Bay of Fundy through its involvement in the so-called federal ocean supercluster initiative, the company said in a statement.

Spokesperson for both Emera and Cape Sharp Tidal, Stacey Pineau, said previously that any agreement between Emera and OpenHydro is "commercially sensitive" and will not be released to the public.

