Emera finds new Nova Scotia Power president in Ontario

An Ontario electricity industry veteran will become the new president and CEO of Nova Scotia Power.

Parent company Emera announced the appointment of Peter Gregg in a press release Wednesday.

Gregg is currently the president of the Independent Electricity System Operator (IESO) in Ontario, which manages the operation of the bulk electricity system in Ontario.

"I was attracted to this exciting opportunity because NSPI is recognized as an innovative and customer-centric utility with an impressive track record and plan for the continued transition to cleaner energy," Gregg said in a statement.

Gregg takes over from Emera chief operating officer Rick Janega, who has been interim CEO since June.

Latest change at Nova Scotia Power

Emera's news release said Gregg was selected after a rigorous search within Canada that attracted a long list of candidates from inside and outside the company.

Prior to his role at the IESO, Gregg served as the president and CEO of Enersource and chief operating officer at Hydro One Networks, where he was heavily focused on energy distribution in Ontario.

He starts at Nova Scotia Power in November.

Gregg is the latest change at the top of Nova Scotia's power utility, which serves more than 400,000 residential customers.

Last October, Emera announced Nova Scotia Power president Karen Hutt was being appointed executive vice-president of strategy and business development at Emera and would be replaced by Wayne O'Connor as the new CEO.

O'Connor left the company this spring, leading to Janega's appointment in an acting role.

In 2017, Hutt, then the president and CEO, earned $694,568 in compensation. Ratepayers picked up $234,289 of that compensation.

