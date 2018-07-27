Emera announces plans to sharply reduce carbon footprint

The parent company of Nova Scotia Power announced Tuesday that it will sharply reduce its carbon footprint, setting a goal of achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 across its North American operations.

Energy conglomerate Emera says it wants an 80 per cent reduction in coal usage, when compared to 2005 figures, within two years, and to close all coal-fired plants no later than 2040.

It also wants a 55 per cent reduction in carbon emissions by 2025.

But retiring Nova Scotia Power's coal plants before 2040, which is mandated in an agreement between Nova Scotia and Canada, will depend largely on the creation of an interconnected Atlantic Canadian electric grid, known as the Atlantic Loop.

"We're working with those provinces as a well as our utility partners and the federal government to capitalize on this opportunity to accelerate the decarbonization in Atlantic Canada from what would otherwise be a 2040 time frame to as early as 2030," Emera CEO Scott Balfour told analysts Tuesday.

The net-zero target was announced during the release of Emera's fourth-quarter financial results, which showed Emera's Florida subsidiary, Tampa Electric, as the main driver of profits.

Compared to 2019, earnings from Nova Scotia Power for the quarter dropped by $1 million to $57 million. The drop is attributed to mild weather and reduced economic activity caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

