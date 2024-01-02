East Hants community pantry expands to meet rising demand

A community pantry in Elmsdale, N.S., is growing to meet an expected rise in demand for food and essentials this winter.

The project started in 2021 as a large wooden box outside the Cup of Soul Cafe with the words "Take what you need. Leave what you can" written on it.

"A lot goes in, a lot goes out," said Pam McNeill, the cafe's owner.

Eventually it became two small shelves. But staff at the cafe were having to fill them multiple times a day to keep up.

"It was becoming so much work that we just said that we need a bigger area. And that's how the new pantry came to be," said Sara Wood, with Life School House Enfield, who is involved with the project.

The new pantry was created thanks to a community fundraiser and through people donating their time and supplies, Wood said.

Community members continue to pitch in to help keep the pantry full, she said.

The new pantry has room for more non-perishable food and hygiene products. (Submitted by Cathy MacDonald )

"When food supply is down, I'll go and do a video and put it out to the community," she said.

The East Hants Family Resource Centre also supports the pantry. Cathy MacDonald, the centre's executive director, said they help stock diapers, personal hygiene products and other essentials.

"I'm happy that we are able to meet the need," she said. "I am also sad that so much of this support has been basically downloaded onto community groups and volunteer organizations."

MacDonald said the pantry benefits those who can't get to the resource centre during daytime hours.

'Open 24/7'

"The giving pantry makes a difference because we can bring the items to a central spot that's essentially open 24/7," she said.

The resource centre is also seeing an increase in demand for support in Elmsdale and surrounding communities, MacDonald said.

"This is going to be a tough couple of months."

McNeill said The Giving Pantry team is also anticipating that demand will continue to rise. She is already thinking about what a future expansion could look like.

"Maybe turn this into a cold room of sorts, and you know, just keep growing," she said.

