Ellie Black will compete in Olympic balance beam final after ankle injury

Nova Scotia gymnast Ellie Black will compete in Tuesday's balance beam final, the Canadian Olympic Committee confirmed Monday.

Black pulled out of the women's all-around final last Thursday after she sprained her left ankle during training, which she'd originally injured less than a month before the start of these Tokyo Olympics.

She said last week that she had hoped to recover in time for the beam final.

Earlier, American gymnast Simone Biles said she would be competing in the beam final. Biles had withdrawn from the women's team final and the all-around final to focus on her mental health.

Black, 25, is competing in her third Olympics.

She won silver in the all-around competition at the 2017 world championships in Montreal and gold in the event at the 2015 Pan American Games in Toronto and at the 2018 Commonwealth Games on Australia's Gold Coast.

