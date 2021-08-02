Skip to Main Content
Nova Scotia

Ellie Black will compete in Olympic balance beam final after ankle injury

Nova Scotia gymnast Ellie Black will compete in Tuesday's balance beam final, returning to competition after she injured her left ankle in training at the Tokyo Olympics. She pulled out of the all-around final to recover in time for the balance beam final.

N.S. gymnast pulled out of the all-around final Thursday after spraining left ankle in training

The Canadian Press ·
After spraining her left ankle in training, Ellie Black will return Tuesday to compete in the balance beam final at the Tokyo Olympics. ((Twitter))

Nova Scotia gymnast Ellie Black will compete in Tuesday's balance beam final, the Canadian Olympic Committee confirmed Monday.

Black pulled out of the women's all-around final last Thursday after she sprained her left ankle during training, which she'd originally injured less than a month before the start of these Tokyo Olympics.

She said last week that she had hoped to recover in time for the beam final.

Earlier, American gymnast Simone Biles said she would be competing in the beam final. Biles had withdrawn from the women's team final and the all-around final to focus on her mental health.

Black, 25, is competing in her third Olympics.

She won silver in the all-around competition at the 2017 world championships in Montreal and gold in the event at the 2015 Pan American Games in Toronto and at the 2018 Commonwealth Games on Australia's Gold Coast.

Bring on the cheers

Find live streams, must-watch video highlights, breaking news and more in one perfect Olympic Games package. Following Team Canada has never been easier or more exciting.

More from Tokyo 2020

MORE TOP STORIES

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now