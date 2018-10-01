N.S. gymnast Ellie Black wins gold on beam at World Challenge Cup in Paris

Canadian Ellie Black won gold on Sunday in the beam final at the World Challenge Cup, adding to her four-medal tally at the event.

The Halifax native was fourth heading into the beam final, but scooped up 13.900 points to jump into first.

Black, the reigning all-around world silver medallist, added two silvers with a score of 13.050 points on floor and 14.200 points on vault. She secured the bronze medal on the uneven bars with a score of 13.600 points.

She was also named as a member of the Canadian team for 2018 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Doha, Qatar.

"It was great to get out competing again, and to use this experience to work towards the World Championships," said Black. "It was a fun competition and I'm thrilled with Team Canada's results."

In the men's competition, Canadian pommel horse champion Thierry Pellerin of Levis, Que., capped a strong weekend performance with a silver medal in the pommel horse final.

Pellerin's score of 14.650 points put him just .200 back of France for first and .100 ahead of Slovenia in third.