Why Ellen Page feels responsibility to amplify activist voices in her home province

An impending apocalypse looms over Netflix's new series The Umbrella Academy — but for Canadian star Ellen Page, the prospect of the end of the world doesn't seem that unrealistic.

And much like the show's dysfunctional superhero family, Page fears society will succumb to squabbling and apathy in confronting environmental catastrophe, particularly in her home province of Nova Scotia.

In an interview with two of her co-stars, the Halifax-born Oscar nominee says she feels a responsibility to amplify the voices of marginalized communities who are disproportionately impacted by environmental hazards.

Page says the government has shown "complacency" in responding to issues such as Northern Pulp's contentious plan to close its Boat Harbour effluent treatment facility and replace it with a pipeline into the Northumberland Strait.

Asked about Page's criticism, Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil told reporters Thursday that his government will evaluate the proposal based on its scientific merits, not the commentary of people "from far away."

Page says she consults local activists who have been leading the charge against environmental racism for decades to determine how she can best use her platform to shine a light on their efforts.

