N.S. MLA Elizabeth Smith-McCrossin kicked out of Tory caucus after border blockade

Elizabeth Smith-McCrossin, the MLA at the centre of the New Brunswick-Nova Scotia border blockade, has been kicked out of the Nova Scotia Progressive Conservative caucus.

Tory Leader Tim Houston made the announcement Thursday, less than 24 hours after offering lukewarm support for his caucus colleague.

In a news release, Houston said Smith-McCrossin will also be barred from running for the party in future elections.

"I want to make clear to the people of Nova Scotia that I am committed to doing the right thing even if there is a cost," he said. "That is my commitment to the people of this province."

The governing Liberals are expected to call an election this summer. Smith-McCrossin would have all but certainly been re-elected running under the Tory banner in Cumberland North, a district that abuts the New Brunswick border. She took the seat in the 2017 general election from an incumbent, winning 51.7 per cent of the vote.

The decision to expel her from caucus comes following a politically damaging 36 hours for the party, which is the Official Opposition. On Tuesday afternoon, Smith-McCrossin issued an ultimatum on social media to Liberal Premier Iain Rankin after he unexpectedly announced New Brunswick travellers would face at least another week of self-isolation requirements if they enter Nova Scotia.

In a video posted to her Facebook account, she said the Trans-Canada Highway would be shut down at the border until Rankin removed the self-isolation requirements.

Houston says MLA refused to apologize

Shortly after that, a group of protesters — some of whom spouted anti-vaccine messages — blocked traffic in both directions at the border for 24 hours.

The blockade shut down all but emergency services at Cumberland Regional Health Centre in Amherst, N.S., delayed the shipments of millions of dollars of goods and left motorists stranded in their cars along the highway.

RCMP eventually broke up the blockade Wednesday evening.

On Wednesday, Houston said he supported Smith-McCrossin voicing the frustrations of her constituents and standing up for their concerns. However, he also he did not support the blockade.

"We know that Elizabeth is a very passionate MLA for her constituents," Houston told reporters in a Zoom call Wednesday. "Emotions flowed over yesterday."

He said a "blockade is never appropriate," but tried to downplay Smith-McCrossin's involvement with the protesters when asked about her ultimatum.

"I saw that as her communicating what was going to happen, in her understanding, that's how I saw that," Houston said.

In his statement Thursday, Houston said he has the full support of his caucus for the decision to expel Smith-McCrossin.

"As colleagues for the past four years, I owed her an opportunity to explain her actions, and the efforts she took to conceal those actions from her caucus colleagues. Unfortunately, Ms. Smith-McCrossin refused to acknowledge any wrongdoing and — when explicitly asked by her caucus — refused to apologize to Nova Scotians."

Smith-McCrossin responds

In a Facebook post on Thursday, Smith-McCrossin said Houston asked her following a caucus meeting to publicly apologize and to stop expressing her concerns about Rankin and his government.

"I will never apologize for doing my job to represent my constituents," she writes.

"As PC leader, Mr. Houston has every right to change his mind after he previously supported me. He told me he wished he hadn't said what he did in the media in support of me."

Smith-McCrossin goes on to say that she continues to believe in the "vision, mission and values of the PC Party."

"I will need to take some time to reflect with my family, my constituents and my supporters on what I will do next in politics. Until the next election, Cumberland North residents can continue to count on me and my office to help them on their provincial issues."

Rankin has called Smith-McCrossin's actions reckless and called on all MLAs to support the guidance of Public Health officials.

"I can say that the most explicit undermining of the things that are making us safe is blockading the road, and members of the legislature and the [Progressive] Conservative party being a part of organizing that," he said.

"That's what is impeding safety."

