Closing arguments begin in Cole Harbour garage death case
Ellie Hoyeck was charged with criminal negligence causing death after a minivan fire at his auto-repair business killed employee Peter Kempton. He is the first Nova Scotian to be prosecuted under the so-called Westray law.

Expert testified last week the mechanic shop where Peter Kempton died was not a safe place to work

Blair Rhodes · CBC News ·
The owner of Your Mechanic Auto Corner, Elie Hoyeck, is shown in 2014. (CBC)

The Crown and defence are making their closing arguments today in the trial of the first Nova Scotian charged under the so-called Westray law. 

Ellie Hoyeck was charged with criminal negligence causing death after a September 2013 minivan fire at his Cole Harbour, N.S., auto-repair business killed employee Peter Kempton.

Hoyeck has pleaded not guilty and is being tried by judge alone in Nova Scotia Supreme Court in Halifax. 

The court has heard that Kempton was using an acetylene torch to remove the gas tank from a derelict minivan when the vehicle caught fire at Your Mechanic Auto Corner.

An expert witness has testified the garage was not a safe place to work, and had numerous trip hazards, fire hazards, electrical issues and other safety concerns. 

The defence has not called any evidence in the case.

The Westray Bill was introduced after the 1992 Westray mine disaster in Plymouth, N.S., that killed 26 miners. It is a Criminal Code amendment aimed at making it easier to hold employers accountable for deaths or injuries in the workplace.

Blair Rhodes is live blogging from court. 

