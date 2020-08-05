11 rifles stolen in Colchester County break-in

Eleven rifles along with other items were stolen in a break-in at a home in Valley, Colchester County, say Nova Scotia RCMP.

Police believe the break-in occurred sometime between July 31 and Aug. 2.

In a news release Wednesday, RCMP say the thief or thieves forced open the back door to a home on Bartlett Avenue. Knives and fishing rods were taken along with the rifles.

RCMP Cpl. Lisa Croteau said the firearms were secured in the home.

