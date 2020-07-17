Entrepreneur using travel to highlight Nova Scotia's Black history, culture

When René Boudreau visits other parts of the world and tells people where she's from, she's often asked the same question: "There are Black people in Nova Scotia?"

The avid traveller and Halifax-based entrepreneur was tired of answering that question so she decided to create Elevate and Explore, a travel business that aims to promote the province's rich Black history and culture, while supporting Black-owned businesses.

As the borders start to reopen during the pandemic, Boudreau also wants to "attract more people to come to Nova Scotia and see that, not only is there Black people here, but there is a rich, unique history here as well," she told CBC's Information Morning.

On her Instagram page, Boudreau shares photos of Black Nova Scotians exploring the province.

"I want to show that representation," she said.

She's also getting ready to launch a Black history bike tour, which will start at the Halifax waterfront and end in Africville.

​​​​Boudreau did a test run with a group of friends recently.

"It was a really empowering day to be on bikes," she said. "Some of us haven't been on a bike since we were really young. So it was really a lot of fun, a lot of laughs, but also we were biking with a purpose, and we felt that, you know, we were kind of paying tribute to our ancestors."

Even now, with Nova Scotians staying closer to home during COVID-19, Boudreau said there's so much for people to explore.

"Growing up in the school system … a lot of the times we learn about American history, like Black American history and slavery," she said. "We don't really learn much about, I would say, Canadian or Nova Scotia history."

As part of Elevate and Explore, Boudreau is also encouraging people to visit Black-owned businesses and is doing her part by putting together gift baskets with local products to give away on Instagram.

This weekend, a similar initiative to celebrate Black-owned business is taking place on Gottingen Street in Halifax. Entrepreneurs will set up pop-up shops in other businesses to showcase their products and connect with the larger business community.

Organizer Marika Parris told CBC's Information Morning that the event on Saturday and Sunday afternoon will be a return to Gottingen Street's roots.

"You go decades back, what our Black community would see when they walk up Gottingen Street were all Black-owned businesses. Now, we don't see that very much," she said. "We thought it was time to really highlight our Black, locally-owned businesses."

Boudreau plans to host her first bike tour soon — and said that's just the beginning.

"I hope to, you know, have a Black-owned Airbnb where people can rent it out and it's a safe space," she said. "I want to be able to have educational workshops for Black youth to get them talking about travel."

