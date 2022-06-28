RCMP charge elementary school principal with historical sex offences

A Halifax-area elementary school principal has been charged with historical sexual assaults against two alleged victims who were youths at the time.

Steve Hutchins, 59, was arrested on Oct. 20 in relation to an investigation that started in June. He is charged with two counts of sexual assault and one of sexual interference.

Two of the charges relate to an alleged incident in the late 1980s at an elementary school in Eastern Passage. Hutchins's most recent posting was as principal of Seaside Elementary in Eastern Passage.

In a statement, the Halifax Regional Centre for Education said: "The individual, who was previously on leave, is no longer an HRCE employee and has not been present in any school this academic year."

The statement goes on to say that: "We recognize this news is both shocking and upsetting. The safety, security and well-being of all students remains our highest priority."

The other offence relates to an alleged incident at a home in Lucasville, N.S., in the early 1990s.

"There's always the concern for additional victims," RCMP Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay said Wednesday.

"That's why we encourage anyone out there who feels that may have been a victim of sexual assault or knows someone that's been a victim of an assault to contact their local police or RCMP detachment. At this time, however, we don't have information leading us to believe that there are any additional victims."

Hutchins has been released on conditions. His case returns to court in December.

